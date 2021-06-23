BARTLETT — No services for Matilde Canava, 93, of Bartlett were held.
Burial was in Davilla Cemetary.
Mr. Canava died June 13.
He was born March 14, 1928, in Barstow to Prudencio and Romana Canava. He married Romana Garza. He worked for Texas Industrial Remcor.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include eight children; two brothers, Elias Canava and Isaias Canava, both of Belton; two sisters, Esperanza Ortiz of Killeen and Neomi Magellanes of Fort Worth; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett was in charge of arrangements.