ROSEBUD — Servcies for Nancy Lee Martin, 85, of Durango will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Mrs. Martin died Saturday, April 29, at a Waco assisted living center.
She was born May 11, 1937, in Nacogdoches to Melville and Jimmie Nance McKewen. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston. She attended the University of Texas in Austin. She married Warren Martin on Sept. 7, 1956. She worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Gretchen Tax of Durango; two sons, Kurt Martin of Robinson and Russell Martin of Mart; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.