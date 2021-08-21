Services for Maxine Newman, 89, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Newman died Tuesday, Aug. 17.
She was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Stephens County, Okla., to Don and Ecile Bowman Pierce. She attended school in Claud and graduated from Velma-Alma High School in Velma, Okla. She married Allen Newman on May 27, 1951. She moved to Temple in 1967. She worked at the S&H Green Stamp Store and Cotton Patch Quilting and Fabric Store. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she taught several classes.
She was preceded in death by her husband in February 2021.
Survivors include two sons, Max Newman of Moody and Steve Newman of Elgin; a sister, Christine Stillwell of Pahrump, Nev.; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.