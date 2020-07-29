A Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie Caldera Medina, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Temple.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Medina died Sunday, July 26, at her residence.
She was born May 14, 1931, in Waco to Frank and Dolores Barbosa Caldera. She married Johnny Medina on May 5, 1972.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.
Survivors include a daughter, Dolores Magana of Temple; a son, George DeLeon Sr. of Temple; two sisters, Sandy Castillo and Clara Selio, both of Temple; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.