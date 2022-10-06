BELTON — Services for Kenneth Lee Williams, 85, of Belton will be 11 a.m., Friday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Mr. Williams died Sunday, Oct. 2, at a Belton nursing facility.
Williams was born Feb. 25, 1937, in Monroe, La. He graduated from Louisiana Tech and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a minister of music from 1961-2004. He married Nancy Jacks in December 1960 in Ruston, La.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son Paul Williams of Woodway; a daughter Lydia Brown of Temple; three brothers, Wayne of McKinney, and Jerry and Ronald, both of Houston; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.