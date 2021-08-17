Victoria “Vicki” Freeman
Victoria “Vicki” Freeman, age 82, of Temple passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Friday, August 13, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was born on the 28th day of July 1939 in Elgin, Texas to parents Genovevo and Anita (Luna) Cordova.
Although she was born in Elgin, Vicki moved to the Temple area at an early age which is where she grew up and has lived ever since. She married the love of her life, James Freeman, in 1968. Together the couple built a loving home and family until James passed away in 2007. Vicki loved to visit the casinos to play poker and she enjoyed playing bingo at the American Legion in Temple. Family meant everything to Vicki. She loved her children and her grandchildren unconditionally. She was a loving mother to all, especially her beloved puppy Chico. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, one brother Jimmy Cordova and one sister Irene Gonzales.
Vicki leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Cathy Freeman of Temple, Mary Brown of Whitney, James Freeman Jr. of Minnesota, Ruby Hull of New York, Thomas Cordova of Killeen, Joe Cordova of Alabama and Freddie Garcia of Temple. She also leaves behind sisters Catherine Soliz of Temple, Helen Billingsly of Temple, Mary Sunday Hernandez of Houston, Rosie Muse of Temple, Eva Hernandez of Temple, Esther Roper of Arizona and Clara Puryear of Virginia, as well as 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3 o’clock p.m. with Pastor Thomas Cordova officiating. The burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home before the service starting at 1 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary