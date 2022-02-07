Services for Eddie Johnson, 75, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Michael Willis and the Rev. Ronnie Garland officiating.
Mr. Johnson died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 13, 1946, to John Williams and Mattie Lee Johnson in Temple. He was a 1964 graduate of Dunbar High School in Temple. He attended the University of New Mexico. He was a member of God’s House Church in Albuquerque, N.M., and later attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Temple. He worked for Samons Warehouse for 15 years, St. Joseph’s Hospital for five years, Albuquerque Piping for 13 years and Hancock Fabrics for three years, all in Albuquerque.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Johnson of Harker Heights and Anthony Evans of Albuquerque; a daughter, Shimaria Portee of Albuquerque; a brother, Melvin Johnson of Aurora, Colo.; five sisters, Alice Faye Lomenic, Pearl Bennett, Lanell Boyer and Della Reese Burnley, all of Temple, and Gloria Means of Austin; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.