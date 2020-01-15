Robert “Bob” Eno
Robert “Bob” Eno, 81, of Temple passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in a local hospital. Bob was born on July 13, 1938 to Carmela and Charles Eno in Queens, New York. On July 6, 1957, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Rochester, New York, Bob married Alberta Cremaldi. He served 20 years in the United States Navy Aviation as a flight engineer, finishing his final years in the Navy as a recruiter in the Bell County area. After his military career he served as the chief electrical inspector for the City of Temple. Bob enjoyed coaching his sons’ little league baseball teams, and in his later years he continued his passion, coaching little league baseball teams of Belton and little league softball teams of Temple. He also enjoyed watching sports and fishing with his grandchildren. Anyone who knew Bob knew he liked to help others through organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Special Olympics.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Salvation Army.
Bob is survived by his wife; Alberta Eno of Belton; his sons, Robert Eno and wife Karole of Hutto and Mark Eno and wife Melinda of Belton; his grandchchildren, granddaughter Stacie Sawyer and husband Levi of Hutto, granddaughter Katie Wampler and husband Dakota of Hutto, grandson Tyson Eno of Belton, granddaughter Tori Eno of Hutto, granddaughter Morgan Eno Saxon and husband Justin of Temple, granddaughter Audrie Eno Elam and husband Thomas of Pflugerville; his eleven great grandchildren; his brother, Carl Casale of Rochester, New York; his sister-in-law: Mary Sarles and husband Greg of Holland; his nephew, Eric Sarles and great niece Savannah of Temple; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joey Casale; his father-in-law, Matthew Cremaldi; his mother-in-law, Gertrude Cremaldi; and his brother-in-law, Frank Cremaldi.
The care of Bob Eno is entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary