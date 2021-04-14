BELTON — Services for Bradley Wayne Whitley, 49, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church in Weir.
Mr. Whitley died Wednesday, April 7, in Midlothian.
He was born Jan. 27, 1972, in Harker Heights to Randy Ray and Cyndy A. Borch Whitley. He graduated Belton High School in 1991. He received a criminal justice degree at Temple College in 2010. He married Daena Rowley on April 20, 2019, in Bell County. He was a truck driver and a rodeo clown, and was a long-time member of Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church in Weir.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Dakota, Cody, Caleb and John; three daughters, Alyssa, Elizabeth and Grace; his mother and stepfather, Gordon; a stepfather, David Smyers; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.