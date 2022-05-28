CAMERON — Services for Bobby Joe Ulicnik, 65, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in North Elm Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Ulicnik died Wednesday, May 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 17, 1956, in Cameron to James and Roxie Doreen Yates Ulicnik. He married Marilyn Ermis. He was a truck driver. He attended First Baptist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Robert Ulicnik of Buckholts and Kevin Ulicnik of Corsicana; a daughter, Misty Ulicnik Edwards of Corpus Christi; a stepson, Christopher Allison of Rockdale; a stepdaughter, Kelli Hadley of Cameron; a brother, Gene Brewer of Corsicana; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.