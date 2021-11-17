Carmen “Rita” Margurita Cook Brown
Carmen “Rita” Margurita Cook Brown, age 88 of Eddy, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple, surrounded by her 6 daughters that cherished and loved her beyond words. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Eddy Cemetery with Robyn Ford officiating.
Rita was born on June 4, 1933, to Frank Eugene Hastings and Carmen (Canales) Hastings Rabon in Elberton, Georgia. She was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. Rita loved to cook and bake and always had a place at the table for anyone. She loved country music, dancing, watching western shows and football games. Rita was a great storyteller and never hesitated to give advice and embark wisdom upon her family. She was loved and cherished by many and will be greatly missed.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Hastings; and sister, Sandra Hastings.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Pat) Duty and husband, John of Eddy, Texas; daughter, Dana Stanwix and husband, David of Grantville, Kansas; daughter, Rita Gail Tucker and husband, Charles of Eddy, Texas; daughter, Pamela Combs and husband, Gary of Eddy, Texas; daughter, Lisa Mays and husband, Dennis of Eddy, Texas; daughter, Paula Cook Eberspacher and husband, Ralph of Midland, Texas; brother, Bob Hastings of California; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and 2 nephews.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple oversees arrangements.
Paid Obituary