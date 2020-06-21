Edith Irvin “Sissy” Curry, age 97 of Temple, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at a local care facility. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Edith was born on April 2, 1923 to James and Mabel (Chaffin) Bruce in Taylor’s Valley, Texas. She is a graduate of Temple High School and Temple Junior College. Edith worked as a nurse for her brother, Dr. Joe Bruce in Temple for many years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She was lovingly known as “Mammaw” by her family, but most of the community knew her as “Sissy”. Edith loved a nice dessert and a pecan pie could be found in her kitchen for every occasion. She loved attending the senior citizen meetings at her church and playing dominoes with her friends. Edith was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Curry; brother, Ed “Skeet” Bruce; sister, Mabel “Tot” Hill; brother, Dr. Joe Bruce; and son, Joe Lee Curry.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her brother, Rogers Bruce and wife, Angela; son, Bruce Curry and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Jody Curry, Leah Curry, Cody Curry, Lee Curry, and Kacee Nabours; 14 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.