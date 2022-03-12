Brenda Lee Ledbetter
Services for Brenda Lee Ledbetter, 62, of Rogers will be March 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Rogers at 11 AM.
She was born April 12, 1959 in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alta Faye Morgan Mayes and Walter Columbus Mayes, HL McQueen and Brenda Joyce Zajicek, her brother Buck Mayes and, sisters Faye Belicek and Sue Young.
She is survived by her husband, Les Ledbetter; son, Troy May and wife Jennifer; sisters, Linda Hanusch (Paul), Wanda Zajicek (Richard), Mary Artigue, Ruby Perkins (Robert), Jennifer McQueen; and brothers, Frank McQueen and Joe McQueen.
Brenda worked at S&C Gas, Wilson Art and The VA hospital in Temple. She retired from the VA in 2003. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales, camping, hunting and fishing.
She was loved and cherished by many people including: her parents, Walter C and Alta F Mayes of Rogers, TX; her son, Troy May and his wife Jennifer May. She was also cherished by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and numerous cousins nieces and nephews.
You’re welcome to bring a covered dish for a meal in the fellowship hall after the service. She will be missed by all.
Paid Obituary