Glenda Daniels Goolsby, age 79 of Temple, died August 20, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 22nd at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with Rev. Gary Anthony officiating.
Mrs. Goolsby was born July 31, 1941, to Buster and Irene Daniels of Newton, Texas. She graduated from Newton High School and Hillcrest Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She married Joe Grady Goolsby in 1964.
Mrs. Goolsby knew at a very young age that a career in nursing was her calling. She retired from Central Texas Veterans Healthcare systems and was also employed by King’s Daughters Hospital and Baylor Scott and White Central Region Hospital. She retired from a long and much loved career in nursing.
She enjoyed her family, work, and friends. Being a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother were her most fun, enjoyable, and loved responsibilities.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, a son, Larry and wife, Aleacia Goolsby of Austin, a daughter, Dr. Joanna Scott of Temple and six grandchildren: Davis, Payton, Jackson, and Carson Goolsby, and Katie Scott (and fiancé, Brady), and Connor Scott. She also had a sister, Wanda Smith, sisters-in-law, Pat Blackwell and Betty Gress (and Daryl), nieces and nephews, Danny Smith, Paul Smith, Terri Walker (and Paul), Jim Britton, Missi Thompson (and Dean), Jennifer Becka (and Kevin), and son-in-law, Rodney Scott.
Memorials may be made to a favorite charity or First Baptist Church, Temple, building fund or choir fund.
