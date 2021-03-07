On Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, Claire Marie Hernandez, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend passed away at the age of 19.
Claire was born on September 4th, 2001 to Johnny (JD) Hernandez and Amanda Guerra-Hernandez. Claire was born and raised in Temple, Texas and graduated from Temple High School in 2019. Claire was a beautiful person who loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters with whom she adored. Claire was a true artist. She loved to draw, paint, sculpt, and was very expressive through her artwork. She played sports throughout her childhood. She loved animals and anytime you saw Claire, her chihuahua “Oso” was close behind. Claire will be truly missed and will forever live in the hearts of those who loved her.
Claire leaves to cherish her memories, her parents; two beautiful sisters, Jaida Danielle and Kryslee Reign; paternal grandparents, John J and Elvira Hernandez; maternal grandmother, Minnie Guerra; great grandmother, Mary Hernandez; and an abundance of family and friends.
Viewing and Rosary will be held Monday, March 8th, 2021, at 5 o’clock p.m. to 8 o’clock p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, at 9 o’clock a.m. at St Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, Texas. Immediately following, Claire Marie Hernandez will be escorted by horse and carriage to her final resting place at Bellwood Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
