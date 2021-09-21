Funeral Services for Victor Bunkley “Bunk” Morris, Jr., 66, of Harker Heights, will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Bunk was born March 18, 1955 in Temple and passed away September 15, 2021 in Harker Heights.
Bunk attended Dickson Elementary, Travis Junior High, and graduated from Temple High School in 1973. Bunk played baseball and football at Temple High School as well as played in the Orchestra and Highlighters.
He played baseball at Temple College for 2 years before transferring to Pan American University in Edinburg, TX where he continued to play baseball until graduation.
He taught math and coached football and baseball at Ellison High School, taught math and was the Head Golf Coach at Shoemaker High School, taught math and coached golf at Nolan Middle School, and most recently taught math at Harker Heights High School.
Bunk was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his teaching career. He was known to make life long relationships with students and peers. His passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of his legacy.
In June, Morris was honored as one of Harker Heights High School’s “Starmaker” teachers at a ‘Star and Scholars’ banquet hosted by the KISD Education Foundation. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Killeen.
He was a Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved all sports including bowling, football, baseball, and especially golf. Bunk bowled several perfect 300 score games in his bowling league, was known as the “Home Run King” in his days of playing baseball and shot a hole in one while playing golf.
He was currently serving as President of the Killeen PAGA (Pan American Golf Association).
Bunk was preceded in death by his father, Victor Bunkley Morris, Sr. and longtime friend, Sarah Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth A. (Roessler) Morris from Morgan’s Point, daughter, Jourdan Bridges, grandson, Jayden Bridges both from Harker Heights, brothers Bryan Morris and wife Leeza from Corinth, TX, Blaine Morris and wife Elaine from Garland, TX, sister, Barbara Carpenter and husband Donnie from Belton, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bunkley Morris Scholarship, C/O Killeen Pan American Golf Association, P.O. Box 2831, Harker Heights, TX 76548.