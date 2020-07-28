BELTON — Services for Rex Lynn Melvin, 63, of Belton will be 11 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Melvin died Sunday, July 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 21, 1957, in Belton to George Melvin and Anita Moore. He graduated from Belton High School in 1975. He married Susan Adelle Wilfong. He later married Tammy Burgess. He was a truck driver and landscaper.
Survivors include two children, Thomas Melvin and Lorisa Melvin; three siblings, Pam Knapp, Junior Palousek and Danny Palousek; and two grandchildren.