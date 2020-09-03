Services for Alan Tyrone Flowers, 49, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. and the Rev. Michael A. Morgan officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery in Bartlett.
Mr. Flowers died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 26, 1971, in Temple to James E. and Doris N. Flowers in Temple. He was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Bartlett. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1993. He was truck driver for Stevens Transport and also worked for Walmart Distribution, and Mobil Chemical. He was currently working for Tru Homes Manufacture in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Kiana York; a son, Isaiah White-York of Temple; two daughters, Taylor Haynes and Alexis White, both of Temple; two brothers, Byron Flowers of Killeen and James Benard Flowers of Mexico, Mo.; and two sisters, Cassandra Morgan and LaTonia Flowers, both of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.