BELTON — Services for James Allen McDonald, 72, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple.
Mr. McDonald died Monday, Aug. 21, in Belton.
He was born Aug. 4, 1951, in Canyon to Ray and Billie Bonds McDonald. He graduated from Texline High School in 1969. He earned a bachelor’s degree from West Texas State University. He married Jonnie Sue Higgins on March 30, 1972, in Texline. He was a cattle rancher. He was a chaplain at Lake View Christian Home in Carlsbad, N.M., and later at Park Place Nursing Home in Georgetown. He was a member of the Northside Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Doug McDonald and Darin McDonald, both of Belton; his mother of Amarillo; three brothers, Johnny McDonald, Tom McDonald and Tim McDonald; and seven grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.