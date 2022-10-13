Services for Patricia Mae Harris, 84, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Harris died Saturday, Oct. 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 24, 1937, to Mildred and Larry Bates in Decatur, Ill. She married Duane Harris on June 3, 1956, in Decatur, Ill. She was a founding member of Temple Bible Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and her daughter, Kimberly Romano.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Harris of Coppell; and 7 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Bible Church.
Visitation will take place 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Funeral Home.