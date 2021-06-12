BELTON — Services for Kenneth Gale Kyle, 81, of Belton will be 3 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Kyle died June 5.
He was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Dumas to Hartwell Pierce and Maudie Phillips Kyle. He graduated from Dumas High School in 1958. He received a bachelor’s degree from Hardin Simmons University in 1962. He received a master’s degree from West Texas State. He received a Ph.D. from the University of Texas in Austin in 1972. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Linda Hitchcock on May 28, 1966. He worked for Corpus Christi Independent School District. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kristopher Sean.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Erin Bertran of Belton; a son, Ryan Scott Kyle of Olathe, Kan.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Temple-Missions, 8015 West Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. today at the funeral home.