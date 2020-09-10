Olene Ruby Nesmith Tyler
Olene Ruby Nesmith Tyler was called home to Our Lord on the morning of September 7, 2020 after her battle with cancer. She was 83 years old. A Graveside service will be held Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10am at Zephyr Cemetery in Zephyr, TX.
Olene was born on July 31, 1937 in Abilene, TX to Olen and Frieda Nesmith. She grew up in Zephyr, TX and graduated from Abilene High School in 1955. She went on to study nursing and in 1959 graduated from Hardin-Simmons and became a Registered Nurse. Her first nursing job was at Hendrick Memorial Hospital in Abilene, TX. Olene later obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, TX. Olene worked at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX for over 40 years as a Registered Nurse, most of which was in day surgery. Olene enjoyed spending time quilting, crafting, reading, and especially quality time with her sons, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Belton, TX. Her surviving family remembers Olene as an independent, creative, spunky, and loving mother and grandmother.
Olene is survived by her sons Derek Tyler, his wife Heather, and their sons Stephen and Taran of Teague, TX and Eric Tyler, his wife Rachel, and their sons Austin and Aidan of Georgetown, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Frieda Nesmith of Zephyr, TX; her sisters Mary Clarke of Marble Falls, TX, Audrey Collins of Crowell, TX, and Ruth Dempsey of Lingleville, TX.
Services entrusted to Brownwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the American Cancer Society.
