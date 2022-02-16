MOODY — Services for Julia Ida Mertz Hillyard, 97, of Moody were held Tuesday at Moody First United Methodist Church.
Burial was in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Hillyard died Wednesday, Feb. 9.
She was born Sept. 26, 1924, in Taylor to Rudolph and Mary Walther Mertz. She attended nursing school at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple. She worked for the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple until her retirement as a nursing supervisor. She married H.B. Hillyard Jr. on June 30, 1945. She was a member of Moody First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Kenneth Wayne Hillyard; and a daughter, Mary Jane Hillyard.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Allen Hillyard of Hillsboro and Billy Ray Hillyard of Moody; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Moody First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Moody, TX 76557.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Cole Funeral Home in Moody is in charge of arrangements.