Services for Kirit Patel, 77, of Killeen will be at a later date.
Mr. Patel died Saturday, April 25, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Gujarat, India, to Natvarlal and Nirmala Patel. He attended school in Ahmedabad, India. He served in the U.S. military. He worked at the Darnell Army Hospital Pharmacy at Fort Hood. He was a member of Central Texas Hindu Temple and Gujarati Samaj of Central Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Sudha Patel; a son, Jaysal Patel; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ekal Vidyalaya at www.Ekal.org.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.