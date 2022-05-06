Services for Mickey Hamm, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Hamm died Saturday, April 30.
He was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Temple to Thomas Glenn and Dean Downing Hamm. He served in the Naval Reserve. He attended Abilene High School and Midland Lee High School. He owned and operated Commercial Tire Services. He married Deedee Horton in 1968.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Tommy Hamm and Michael Hamm; a daughter, Cortney Hamm; his mother of Temple; two sisters, Margie Creech of Bartlett and Jackie Cox of Woodway; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sammons Junior Golf Academy.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.