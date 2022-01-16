Service for Carlton Godfrey, 87, of Temple will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Godfrey died Saturday, Jan. 1, at a local care facility.
He was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Tyler to Velma and Fisher Godfrey. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1953. He graduated from Tyler Junior College in 1955 and the University of North Texas in 1957. He served in the Naval Reserve for several years. He married Cynthia Beasley on June 2, 1956. He worked in sales for many years as a pre-planning counselor for Hewett-Arney Funeral Home and Amicable Life Insurance Company, and he owned and operated the Book of Life Christian bookstore in Temple for more than 15 years.
He was a youth sponsor and served on the administrative board of First United Methodist Church; was a certified chaplain with Chaplain Fellowship Ministries; was a founding member of Temple Bible Church; was a charter board member for Hope for the Hungry, and served 1982-2017; was district commissioner of Central Texas and Order of the Arrow member for Boy Scouts of America; was a past president of Central Texas Sportsmanship Club; was a member of the Temple Jaycees and Temple Lions Club; served as PTO president at Thornton Elementary; served as president of Ralph Wilson Swim Organization; and served as president of Cultural Arts Boys Choir.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, John Carlton Godfrey of Ventura, Calif.; a daughter, Kim of Temple; a sister, Jan Godfrey Payne of Tyler, and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hope for the Hungry, P.O. Box 786, Belton, TX 76513.
