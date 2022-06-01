ROCKDALE — Services for Rufus C. Doss, 96, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Doss died Monday, May 30, in Rockdale.
He was born Dec. 25, 1925, in Rockdale to Rosa Katie Brown and George E Doss Sr. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Gladys Louise Key in 1948. He was a pot tender, a farmer and a rancher.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Geraldine Ann Edwards.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy McGowan of Rockdale and Brenda Dean of Minerva; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.