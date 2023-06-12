Services for Alex “Red” Robert Mueller, 62, of Temple will be private.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Alex “Red” Robert Mueller, 62, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Mueller died Thursday, June 8, at a local care facility.
He was born Dec. 12, 1960, in Sunnyvale, Calif., to Robert and Janice Hanna Mueller. He worked as an electrician for Temple ISD for many years as well as a floor technician and installer until his retirement in the early 2000s. He was a member of the Texas Pyrotechnic Association, and he owned and operated Hi-Ball Pyrotechnics.
Survivors include a daughter, Alexis Mueller; and a sister, Mellisa Modrell.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.