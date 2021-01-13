No services are planned for Edward Lee Creekmore, 78, of Temple due to the pandemic.
Inurnment will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Creekmore died Wednesday, Jan. 6.
He was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Long Beach, Calif., to Clarence Franklin and Emma Lee Stepp.
He served in the U.S. Air Force overseeing military police and security. Afterwards, he earned his doctorate in criminology and began a long-term career in Austin with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He married Belinda Cornell on March 4, 2001. He played with several community bands as a trumpeter, including the Texas All State German Band – Blasmusik. He was a member of Lakeway Church as a Stephen Minister. He retired in June of 2006 and later relocated to Temple.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jeff Creekmore of Natchitoches, La.; a daughter, Jill Mikenia of Dallas; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.