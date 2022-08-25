Services for Harold Hall Jr., 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Southlawn Memorial Park in South Prince George, Va., with the Rev. Darrin Hill officiating.
Services for Harold Hall Jr., 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Southlawn Memorial Park in South Prince George, Va., with the Rev. Darrin Hill officiating.
Mr. Hall died Monday, Aug. 15.
He was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Temple to Harold Sr. and Lillian Hall. He served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and worked at various duty stations, including Colorado, Alaska, Korea and Fort Lee. He retired as a master sergeant on Oct. 31, 1990 at Fort Lee, Va. Following his military career he worked as a logistics analyst at Innolog Logistics in Prince George, Va., and as chief of security at B.I. Chemicals in Petersburg, Va. He was a member of the Tri-Cities CB Club. He married Erma Jean Jones in 1966 in Fort Worth.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Windell Hall of Petersburg, Va., and Weldon Hall of Chester, Va.; two daughters, Lillian Hall-Johnson of South Prince George, Va., and Amre Hall of Colonial Heights, Va.; three brothers, Ozell Hall of Waco, Samuel Hall of Chicago, and Kennard Hall of Littleton, Colo.; three sisters, Janet Rayson and Gloria Donaldson, both of Temple, and Myrtle Norman of Greensboro, N.C.; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Home in Petersburg, Va.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of local arrangements.