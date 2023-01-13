Services for Edward Leonard Whitlow, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mr. Whitlow died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Troy to Everett Carlisle and Rose Ellen Hargrove Whitlow. He was a Temple High School graduate. He worked as a jeweler in Houston before becoming self-employed doing air conditioning work. He retired from the VA hospital in Temple working in maintenance. He served in the Army. He attended the Central Texas Church of God in Bruceville-Eddy. He married Pauline “Polly” Greener on Sept. 23, 1967, in La Porte, TX.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a brother, James “J” Whitlow of Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Hospital.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.