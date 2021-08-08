Nita Martinez Mungia
Nita Martinez Mungia, age 94 of Temple passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Pendleton, Texas on the 8th day of September 1926 to parents Vicente Rodriguez and Raquele Martinez.
Nita grew up in Pendleton and attended school there as a child. Early in life she moved to Temple and has been a resident ever since. She married the love of her life, Domingo Mungia Sr. in 1952. They were married over 34 years before his passing in 1986. Nita worked for Artco Bell and then for Temple ISD where she was employed for over 20 years until her retirement in 2009. She loved to have a good time. Nita loved to dance, listen to music and have fun no matter where she went. Nita was never left behind, she loved to ride in the front seat through the Temple parade singing along to her favorite song Feliz Navidad. She toured with her son’s band, the “Los Mungia Bros”, and was always their number one fan. She never missed a show. She loved to sew and crochet as well as sit down to her favorite snack, a big bag of Lays Potato Chips. She was a beautiful and kindhearted lady that was known as “Mom” by more than just her own children. Family was important to her; her kids and grandkids were her world. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Domingo, her parents Vicente and Raquele as well as four brothers and one sister.
Nita leaves behind to cherish her memory her three sons Oscar Mungia Sr., Mingo Mungia Jr., and Pete Mungia and wife Virginia all of Temple; as well as her three brothers Paul and Willie Martinez both of San Antonio, and Felipe Martinez of Temple; and one sister Josephine Martinez of California. Also left are her 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10 o’clock a.m. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Monday night between the hours of 5 and 8 o’clock p.m. with the Blessed Rosary being recited at 7 o’clock p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Israel, Adam, Geraldo, Oscar Jr., Pete Jr., and Valerio Mungia.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary