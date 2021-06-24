BELTON — Services for Edna Marlene “Marty” Williams, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. John Roark officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery
Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, June 22, at a Temple care facility.
She was born Oct. 11, 1937, in High Point, N.C., to Thomas Hubert and Myrtle Stutts Willard. She married Charles Ernest Williams Jr. on March 21, 1954, in Chesterfield, S.C. She worked as a bank secretary for many years. She and her husband also were Emerald Amway Distributors. She was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 21, 2016.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Ernest “Chuck” Williams III of Euless and Donald Lee “Donnie” Williams of Salado; a daughter, Ellen Anne Hicks of Temple; a sister, Anne Alderson of Morganton, N.C.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.