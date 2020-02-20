Kenneth Lewis Herrington
Funeral services for Kenneth Lewis Herrington, 92, of Belton, will be held at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, with Andy Davis and Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at Herrington Family Cemetery in Harker Heights.
Kenneth passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home in Belton. He was born on October 12, 1927, in Nolanville, Texas, the son of Felix Harvey and Sarah Manurvia (Burriss) Herrington. He married Doris Griffin in Belton, Texas on October 20, 1951. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Kenneth served as an MP from January 10, 1946 until April 11, 1947 at the Oak Ridge Atomic Facility in Tennessee. Kenneth was a farmer, “old fashioned” carpenter, cabinet builder, lumber grader, plant maintenance supervisor, welder, and bus driver. He attended Killeen High School, and Mary Hardin-Baylor College. Kenneth also attended the National Hardwood Lumber Inspection School in Memphis, Tennessee from 1967-1968 where he graduated 1st in his class.
Kenneth had the ability to build, fabricate, and fix almost anything. He gardened, and shared the bounty with family, friends, and neighbors. Tomatoes were his favorite. Kenneth enjoyed Gospel and Country music, camping and fishing, dominoes, and a good political debate.
His granddaughters describe him as charming. His daughter-in-laws know him to be hard working and intelligent. His grandsons speak of his patience, gentle and kind demeanor, strength and ingenuity. His wife describes him as always honest, very dependable, and someone who greatly cared for and loved his family. His children recall him as a father who brought them up in the “nurture and admonition of the lord”. His guidance always delivered with a calm, thoughtful, Texas drawl. Above all, he was a Christian gentleman, and he is greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Herrington; two sons, Stephen Cloyce Herrington and wife Ruth of Belton, Texas, Lane Herrington and wife Michelle of Temple, Texas; a daughter, Arla Herrington Clarke of Belton, Texas; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; a brother James Harold Herrington of Belton, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home.
Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Paid Obituary