BELTON — Services for Linda Ann Patterson, 73, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Patterson died Friday, March 25.
She was born March 25, 1949, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Howard Wade Sr. and Eula Vay Owen Jones. She married Thomas Ray Patterson Sr. in 1969. She was a correctional officer.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Ray Patterson Jr. of Austin; a daughter, Christine Vayona Tull of Belton; a brother, Howard Wade Jones Jr. of Moore, Okla.; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.