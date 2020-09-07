Services for Roxanne Marinik, 54, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Marinik died Saturday, Sept. 5, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 16, 1966, in Temple. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1984. She worked for Scott & White. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Rogers.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Marinik of Temple; a daughter, Megan Pierce of Temple; a son, Mason Marinik of Conroe; a sister, Michelle Muniz of McLean; two brothers, Jared Fowler of Temple and Mitchell Surovik of Rockdale; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Assembly of God, 14010 Reeds Lake Loop, Rogers, TX 76569.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.