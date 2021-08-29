Kimberly Diane Flowers
Funeral services for Kimberly Diane Flowers, 58, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Flowers died Thursday, August 19, 2021, in a Temple hospital.
Mrs. Flowers was born November 16, 1962, in Odessa, the daughter of Billy Dean Jones and Venita Lincoln Jones. She was a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and received her masters degree from Lamar University. She married James Flowers II, January 1, 1999, in Temple. She was a band director. She taught in Temple at Travis and Bonham Middle School and later in Belton at Lake Belton Middle School. She was a member of the Texas Music Educators Association and the Texas Bandmasters Association.
Survivors include her husband James Flowers II of Belton; two sons David Nowell of Leander and James Flowers III of Belton; two sisters Sandra Johnson of Belton and Debra Miller of Celina; and two aunts Fleta Lopshire and Shirley Foxx both of Midland.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Serving as Pallbearers are Sean Boles, Scott Dudley, James E. Flowers II, James E. Flowers III, and Doug Johnson.
Masks will be required for visitation and attending the funeral service.
