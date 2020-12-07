CAMERON — Services for James Edward Hollas, 82, of Richardson and formerly of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in St. Monica’s Catholic Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Hollas died Nov. 17 at a Richardson nursing facility.
He was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Rosebud to Emil Peter and Agnes Annie Fuchs Hollas. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the newspaper business in Cameron, Corpus Christi and other cities.
Survivors include a sister, Dorene Martindale of Richardson.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.