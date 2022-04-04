Services for Anthony “Tony” Orosco Suniga Jr, 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Suniga died Sunday, March 13.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, to Maria Teresa Acevedo and Antonio Orosco Suniga Sr. in Temple. He was owner of Tony’s Plumbing in Temple. He became a Master Plumber at age 16. He was a Tejano music DJ and was a member of The Blue Knights. He was a member of the National Guard, and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Jimenez; a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Grimaldo; two stepdaughters, Andrea Fidelia Jimenez McDonald and Sarah Marie Jimenez; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary at 6 p.m.