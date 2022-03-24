Timothy Woytek
Timothy Wayne Woytek, 52, of Temple passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. His memorial service will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Chapel in Cameron, Texas. Graveside services will follow at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Cameron, Texas.
Timothy was born on July 9, 1969 in Cameron, Texas to Mary Ann (Hubnik) Seaton and Maurice Joseph Woytek. Timothy graduated with high honors from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron, Texas in 1987. After high school,
Timothy attended ITT Technical School in Austin, Texas. Timothy was employed at Freedom CAD Services since 1999. Tim was one of the founding members of the company as well as the company’s highest-level designer and respected by all.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Woytek, and his brother, Anthony Woytek. Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Seaton & husband, Billy, of Cameron, Texas; brothers, David Woytek & wife, Lisa, of Temple, Texas, and Michael Woytek & wife, Sherri, of Belton, Texas; sister, Becky Knight & husband, Barney, of Rosenberg, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews, other dear relatives, and loyal friends.
Timothy will forever be remembered for his compassionate spirit, enjoyment of travel, and love for his family. He especially loved being surrounded by his nieces and nephews. Timothy had a big heart and was always there when his family and friends needed him. His love and generosity were beyond measure, and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to the St. Monica’s Catholic Church Building and Restoration Fund.
