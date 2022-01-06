BELTON — Services for George C. Limburg, 86, of Eddy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Limburg died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at his residence.
He was born July 23, 1935, in Crossville, Tenn., to Sam and Margaret Limburg. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Ailleen and Charlotte; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Jerry Limburg, Melvin Housewright, Richard Williams and Michael Williams; five daughters, Barbara, Elane, Connie, Kay and Candace; a brother, Bob; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.