Joe Quient Whitley
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Joe Quient Whitley
June 29, 1934 - August 24, 2022
On August 24, 2022, Joe Quient Whitley passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years young. He was married to the love of his life, LaVerne Whitis, for 67 years. He worked for the State of Texas for 38 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam Houston Whitley and Lillie Belle Lancaster Whitley and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, LaVerne, and daughters; Nancy Clampet & husband Steve; and Debbie Sturtevant & husband Charles (Doc) Sturtevant. Grandchildren: Christopher Clampet & wife Kristi Clampet, T.J. Clampet, Dusty Ham & husband Lonnie Ham, and Matt Clampet. Great-Grandchildren: Keeley Ham, Conner & Dakota Clampet.
Joe was a loving husband and wonderful father who will be missed greatly.
Visitation will be at 1pm Saturday 27 August 2022 from 1-2pm at Dossman Funeral Home.
Services will be at 2pm Saturday 27 August 2022 at Dossman Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Salado Cemetery.
Paid Obituary