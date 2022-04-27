CAMERON — Services for Bennie Jay Pontruff, 65, of Milano will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Liberty Cemetery Tabernacle with the Rev. Roy Dillard officiating.
Mr. Pontruff died Tuesday, April 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 28, 1956, in Rockdale to Clarence George and Mary Inez Cryer Pontruff. He married Debra Earlene Taylor in 1980. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Charlotte Pipe & Foundry.
Survivors include his wife of Milano; two daughters, Rebecca Ferguson of Cameron and Sarah Bratz of Bryan; a stepdaughter, Donna Savant of Navasota; a brother, Clarence Pontruff of Cameron; a sister, Anna Templin of Cameron; a half-sister, Dessie McClane of Longview; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.