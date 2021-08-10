BELTON — Services for Minnie Ola Hayes Cox, 92, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Lloyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Cox died Sunday, Aug. 8, at a Belton care center.
She was born April 27, 1929, in Gatesville to Luther and Mildred Sydow Hayes. She was raised in the Gatesville area and attended school there. She married Glen E. Cox on July 4, 1948, in Gatesville. She worked for many years for Bell County as a payroll clerk until she retired in 1995. She was a long-time member of the Belton Church of Christ, and later at Avenue T Church of Christ in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002.
Survivors include two sons, Glen W. Cox of Belton and Robert “Bob” Cox of Galveston; a daughter, Carrie True of Belton; two sisters, Wonnie Bell Morgan of Alvin and Dessie Lee Harrell of Temple; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.