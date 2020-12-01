A Mass of Christian Burial for Joel Flores, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Flores died Nov. 25 at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1927, in Bastrop to Jose and Magdelena Luna Flores. He married Irene Silva on Nov. 26, 1947. He worked at Hawkins Grocery in Temple, Lavendusky Grocery Store and Kerley’s BBQ. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include six children, Robert Flores and Sylvia Bustos, both of Belton, and George Flores, John Flores, Joanna Staton and Fernando Flores, all of Temple; two brothers, Joe Flores and Daniel Flores; three sisters, Rosa Padilla, Rubina Henao and Norma Tinnen; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.