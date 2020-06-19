CAMERON — Services for Patricia Ann Hudson, 58, of Rogers will be at a later date.
Ms. Hudson died Tuesday, June 16, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 6, 1961, in Cameron to Curtis and Anna Belle Marek Morgan. She worked in lawn care.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Rivest of Laconia, N.H., and Lucas Rivest of Willington, N.C.; a daughter, Cynthia Rivest of Manchester, N.H.; five brothers, Michael Morgan of Cameron, Larry Morgan and John Morgan, both of Buckholts, Curtis Morgan Jr. of Waco and Danny Morgan of Belton; and nine grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.