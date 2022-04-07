ROCKDALE — Services for Odelsa Jean Hodges, 88, of Rockdale will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Hodges died Wednesday, March 30, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born March 4, 1934, in Dewey, Okla., to Eugene Wayne and Violet Mae Tuck Brown. She married Herbert Elton Hodges on June 7, 1952, in Clovis, N.M. She received a master of education degree from Eastern New Mexico University. She served as a professor at Eastern New Mexico University for many years. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Catherine Jean Fuehring of Fort Worth; a son, Tommy Hodges of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.