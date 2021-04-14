Services for Robert Anthony “Bobby” Ware, 28, of Nixa, Mo., and formerly of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Roger Petty officiating.
Mr. Ware died Wednesday, April 7,at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1993, in Temple to Norma and Larry Ware. He graduated from Belton High School in in 2011. He worked as a mechanic and completed the surgical technology program through Temple College in 2019, then worke for Providence Healthcare in Waco. He married Heather on Aug. 20, 2011, on a ranch in Rogers.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Oakleih Keidan-Anthony and Leiham Khane; a daughter, Elleihngton Kole; a brother, Chris Ware; his parents; and his grandmother, Frances Ware.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.