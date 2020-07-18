No services are planned for Barbara Lynn Ardoin, 73, of Rogers.
Mrs. Ardoin died Thursday, July 16, at her residence.
She was born April 4, 1947, in Temple to William Lloyd and Margaret Eleanor Hill Warwick. She graduated from Rogers High School. She worked for Scott & White in Temple. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Ardoin.
Survivors include a son, Malachi Ardoin of Washington; two daughters, Shannon Ardoin and Ronni Ardoin, both of Rogers; and a brother, Elvin Warwick of Rogers.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.