Services for Milton Wayne Massengale, 77, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Massengale died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at a local care center.
He was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Orange to Albert “Bert” and Francis Massengale. He graduated from Temple High School. He attended Temple Junior College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He received a bachelor’s degree from East Texas State College at Commerce. He was self-employed. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Temple.
Survivors include a brother, John A. Massengale.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.